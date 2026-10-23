LKQ Appoints Salvatore Abbate To Succeed Justin Jude As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - LKQ Corp. (LKQ) announced Friday that its Board of Directors has appointed Salvatore Abbate as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 15, 2026. He succeeds Justin Jude, who is departing the Company effective today.

Until Abbate assumes the role of President and CEO, the Company has established an interim Office of the CEO to provide ongoing leadership continuity, consisting of John Mendel, Chairman of the Board, and Sue Gove, Chair of LKQ's Audit Committee.

The Office of the CEO will work closely with LKQ's leadership teams and management in overseeing the Company's operations during the interim period.

Abbate brings more than three decades of experience leading large, complex distribution and industrial businesses. He was previously the CEO of Veritiv Corp. after serving as Veritiv's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer.

Earlier in his career, Abbate held senior leadership roles at Andersen Windows & Doors, Solutia, Inc., now part of Eastman Chemical Company, and Armstrong World Industries, with responsibilities spanning sales, marketing, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, strategy and process improvement.

Abbate's experience aligns closely with LKQ's strategic and operational priorities. He has led high-volume, multi-site distribution businesses where pricing, procurement and supply chain discipline are critical to performance. He also brings public-company and international experience.