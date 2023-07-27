|
27.07.2023 12:25:28
LKQ Corp Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $281 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $420 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $291 million or $1.09 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $3.45 billion from $3.34 billion last year.
LKQ Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $281 Mln. vs. $420 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.05 vs. $1.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.07 -Revenue (Q2): $3.45 Bln vs. $3.34 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 to $4.10
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LKQ Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.07.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert LKQ-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Investition in LKQ abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
26.07.23
|Ausblick: LKQ legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier LKQ-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen LKQ-Investment verdient (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert LKQ-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes LKQ-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: LKQ informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.23
|Ausblick: LKQ stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)