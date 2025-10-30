LKQ Aktie
WKN: 254570 / ISIN: US5018892084
|
30.10.2025 13:13:23
LKQ Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $180 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $191 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.
Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $216 million or $0.84 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $3.499 billion from $3.453 billion last year.
LKQ Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $180 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $3.499 Bln vs. $3.453 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 to $3.15
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LKQ Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
29.10.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier LKQ-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in LKQ von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert LKQ-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in LKQ von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.25