26.10.2023 12:28:43
LKQ Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $208 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $262 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $231 million or $0.86 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $3.568 billion from $3.104 billion last year.
LKQ Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $208 Mln. vs. $262 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.96 -Revenue (Q3): $3.568 Bln vs. $3.104 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.68 to $3.82
