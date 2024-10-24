24.10.2024 13:15:35

LKQ Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $191 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $208 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $230 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $3.584 billion from $3.568 billion last year.

LKQ Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $191 Mln. vs. $208 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.73 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.584 Bln vs. $3.568 Bln last year.

