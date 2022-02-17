LKQ Issues FY22 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting higher fourth-quarter results on Thursday, LKQ Corp. (LKQ), a provider of alternative collision auto parts, initiated fiscal 2022 outlook.

For the year, earnings per share is expected in the range of $3.50 to $3.80, and adjusted earnings per share is expected in the range of $3.72 to $4.02.

On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $4 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In fiscal 2021, reported earnings per share were $3.66, and adjusted earnings per share were $3.96.

Organic revenue growth for parts and services would be in the range of 3 percent to 5 percent

Operating cash flow would be $1.3 billion, and free cash flow at a minimum would be $1.0 billion. The company targets free cash flow conversion of EBITDA at 55 percent - 60 percent.

Varun Laroyia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "Our 2022 guidance reflects continued strong organic growth and productivity improvements more than offsetting inflation while the year over year earnings comparison is negatively affected by the expected nonrecurrence of some of the tailwinds experienced in 2021."

On February 15, Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on March 24, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 3.