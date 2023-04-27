LKQ Q1 Profit Rises, Adj. EPS Tops View; Backs FY23 Forecast

(RTTNews) - LKQ Corp. (LKQ), an automobile parts provider, reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income was $270 million, compared to $269 million for the same period in 2022. Earnings per share were $1.01, an increase of 7.4 percent from last year's $0.94.

On an adjusted basis, net income was $279 million, compared to $287 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.04, compared to $1.00 last year.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues were $3.349 billion, same as last year's $3.348 billion. Analysts projected revenues of $3.27 billion for the quarter.

On April 25, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share, payable on June 1, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 18.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company reiterated its outlook, and continues to expect earnings per share of $3.68 to $3.98 and adjusted earnings per share of $3.90 to $4.20. Analysts expect earnings of $4 per share for the year.

Organic revenue growth for parts and services is still projected to be 6.0 percent to 8.0 percent.

