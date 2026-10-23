LKQ Q3 Preliminary Results Show Loss; Withdraws FY26 Outlook, Names New CEO; Stock Tumbles

(RTTNews) - LKQ Corporation (LKQ), a U.S. provider of alternative and specialty vehicle parts, Friday reported preliminary third-quarter results showing a loss compared with a profit a year earlier, as revenue declined. The company also withdrew its previously issued full-year 2026 outlook and announced a leadership change amid weaker-than-expected performance, particularly in Europe.

In premarket trading on the Nasdaq, LKQ shares fell more than 17% after closing at $22.47 on Thursday.

"LKQ's performance, particularly in Europe, has fallen significantly short of the Board's expectations, and the Board is taking decisive action to address it," said John Mendel, Chairman of the Board.

For the third quarter, LKQ expects a net loss from continuing operations of $16 million to $32 million, or $0.06 to $0.12 per share, including $111 million in non-cash impairment charges. The company reported net income of $178 million, or $0.69 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted earnings are expected to range from $119 million to $135 million, or $0.47 to $0.53 per share, compared with $216 million, or $0.84 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue is expected to drop to $3.32 billion from $3.50 billion in the third quarter of 2025, with organic revenue from parts and services declining 5.4%.

LKQ appointed Salvatore A. Abbate as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 15, 2026, succeeding Justin Jude, who is leaving the company effective Friday. Until Abbate takes over, an interim Office of the CEO comprising Chairman John Mendel and Audit Committee Chair Sue Gove will oversee leadership.

Andy Hamilton is also leaving his role as President and Managing Director of LKQ Europe. The Board has engaged Alvarez & Marsal to advise on European operations, focusing on improving customer service, stabilizing operations and strengthening performance and cost discipline.