06.05.2022 18:16:13
LLB General Meeting 2022
Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Vaduz, 6 May 2022. At the 30th Ordinary General Meeting of Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB), shareholders approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors. Accordingly, the dividend rose from CHF 2.20 to CHF 2.30 and Leila Frick-Marxer was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. Karl Sevelda was re-elected for a second term of office.
On account of the long period of planning uncertainty in connection with the corona pandemic, the General Meeting was held without the personal participation of shareholders. In exercising their rights, shareholders were able to vote in writing or electronically. 75.4 per cent of the share capital, or 3'027 shareholders exercised this right, representing a very high voting turnout. The vote count resulted in a very high approval rate for all the proposals of the Board of Directors.
Elections at the General Meeting
Dividend of CHF 2.30 per registered share
2021 business year posts record growth
Outlook 2022
Important dates
Tuesday, 10 May 2022, ex-dividend date
Thursday, 12 May 2022, distribution of dividend
Wednesday, 18 May 2022, provisional completion of public tender offer
Wednesday, 24 August 2022, presentation of 2022 interim business result
Brief portrait
Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority of the companys share capital is held by the Principality of Liechtenstein. LLBs shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services, as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'056 employees (full-time equivalent positions), LLB is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria and the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi and Dubai). As per 31 December 2021, the business volume of the LLB Group stood at CHF 106 billion.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB
|Staedtle 44
|9490 Vaduz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+423 236 88 11
|Fax:
|+423 236 88 22
|E-mail:
|llb@llb.li
|Internet:
|www.llb.li
|ISIN:
|LI0355147575
|Valor:
|35514757
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1346403
1346403 06.05.2022
