02.05.2023 18:30:43
LLB Group invests in Swiss market
Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Vaduz, 2 May 2023. The LLB Group and Bank Linth have jointly defined the next strategic steps for the Swiss market. Building on Bank Linth's strengths and the expertise available in the Group, private banking, corporate client business and business with external asset managers will be expanded. Private client business continues to be a central pillar. The organisation will be re-oriented accordingly as of 1 July 2023. In future, the LLB Group will operate under the common brand LLB.
The LLB Group started the new strategy period in January 2022. The ACT-26 strategy includes the three core elements of growth, efficiency and sustainability and represents the continuation of successful growth as well as technological and sustainable transformation. The goal of the strategy is to accelerate previous growth further while, at the same time and through digitalisation making the LLB Group more customer-oriented, efficient and sustainable. In doing so, it adopts a clear, dual positioning on the market: As a universal bank, the LLB Group is number one in Liechtenstein and the region. At the same time, it is a safe, sustainable international private bank.
Opening new locations in Zurich and St. Gallen
Integrated identity under the LLB brand
In a strong position for further growth
The LLB Group will provide further background information at its media and analysts' breakfast on 3 May 2023, at 8.30 a.m. at Hotel Widder in Zurich.
Important dates
Brief portrait
Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest-established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority shareholder is the Principality of Liechtenstein. The LLB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services: as a full-service bank as well as in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1,116 employees (in full-time positions), the Group is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria and the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi and Dubai). As at 31 December 2022, the business volume of the LLB Group was CHF 98.4 billion.
