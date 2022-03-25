LLB Group publishes 2021 Annual Report

Vaduz, 25 March 2022. The LLB Group is publishing the complete 2021 Annual Report with integrated sustainability report and dispatching the voting documentation to shareholders for the 30th ordinary General Meeting.

In addition to the overview of business operations, the segment reporting, the financial report and information regarding corporate governance, the 2021 Annual Report of the LLB Group contains the sustainability report prepared in accordance with the recognised standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

The publication spotlights the future direction of the LLB Group in line with the ACT-26 strategy. Over the next five years, growth, efficiency and sustainability will be the company's strategic core elements. ACT-26 stands for 'Acceleration and Transformation' in a rapidly changing world. As a symbolic representation of this, a video clip is shown of how quartz crystals on a glass plate subjected to acoustic vibrations constantly form surprising new patterns.

For sustainability reasons, the LLB Group focuses its annual business reporting on the interactive online presentation in the internet. The 2021 Annual Report is available in German at gb2021.llb.li and in English at ar2021.llb.li.

In addition, LLB has mailed the invitation and voting documentation for the 30th ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held on 6 May 2022 without the physical participation of shareholders. The documents can also be accessed on the LLB website at www.llb.li/generalmeeting.