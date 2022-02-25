|
25.02.2022 07:01:22
LLB Group reports record growth
Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB / Key word(s): Annual Results
Vaduz, 25 February 2022. The LLB Group can look back on a highly successful 2021 business year. Group net profit was increased to CHF 137.9 million, the best business result for over ten years. With a net new money inflow of CHF 7.2 billion, the LLB Group achieved the largest organic growth in its history. In terms of business volume, client assets under management and loans to clients, new record levels were attained.
"In spite of many challenges, we succeeded in achieving a very good business result in 2021. The LLB Group has grown robustly. The developments in recent years, the trust of our clients, and our innovative power strengthen our resolve to continue our path to growth with the new ACT-26 strategy", summarised Georg Wohlwend, Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Sustainable growth and profitability
Net new money inflow of CHF 7.2 billion
New historic high with client loans
Enhanced earnings quality
The LLB Group posted especially good growth in fee and commission business. In total, revenues improved by CHF 34.5 million to CHF 233.6 million. Portfolio-related earnings improved particularly well. The LLB Group succeeded in improving the quality of its largest income driver.
Interest business was again influenced by pressure on margins and the low interest rate environment in 2021. In total, interest business at CHF 154.0 million remained at the previous year's level (2020: CHF 154.1 million) in spite of the challenging basic business conditions.
Client trading business remained stable. In contrast, the valuation gains on interest rate hedging instruments, measured on the reporting date, fell in comparison with the previous year. In total, trading income decreased to CHF 79.0 million (2020: CHF 84.3 million).
Whereas in 2020, higher provisions for expected credit losses were allocated, in 2021, CHF 2.5 million was released in favour of the income statement. This demonstrates the high quality of the LLB Group's loan book and its excellent resilience.
Stable operating expenses
The Cost Income Ratio improved to 65.8 per cent (2020: 69.8 %).
Key figures at a glance
* Proposal of the Board of Directors to the General Meeting of Shareholders of 6 May 2022
Attractive dividend yield
At the forthcoming General Meeting of Shareholders on 6 May 2022, the Board of Directors of the LLB Group will propose an increase in the dividend from CHF 2.20 to CHF 2.30. This corresponds to a dividend yield of 4.4 per cent. It is not only investors and private shareholders who benefit from this dividend distribution, the Principality of Liechtenstein as the majority shareholder will receive an amount of CHF 38.9 million. Including taxes and duties, the State will be credited with a total of CHF 43.8 million.
Elections at the General Meeting
Outlook
Publication of prospectus regarding the public purchase offer to shareholders of Bank Linth
LLB has published the prospectus for the public purchase offer today. This also contains a report from the Board of Directors of Bank Linth, in which the Board comments in detail on the offer. The Board of Directors of Bank Linth recommends the shareholders to accept LLB's offer and on this basis to tender them to LLB. The offer prospectus including the report of the Board of Directors, the fairness opinion, as well as further information about the public purchase offer can be accessed at www.llb.li/kaufangebot. The offer period begins on 14 March 2022. The transaction will be provisionally completed on 18 May 2022.
Webcast and Conference Call
Information on the 2021 annual business result
Important dates
Brief portrait
Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority of the company's share capital is held by the Principality of Liechtenstein. LLB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services, as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'056 employees (full-time equivalent positions), LLB is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria and the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi and Dubai). As per 31 December 2021, the business volume of the LLB Group stood at CHF 105.7 billion.
1288315 25-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
