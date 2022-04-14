LLB holds 93.26 % in Bank Linth

Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision



14.04.2022 / 07:00



Vaduz, 14 April 2022. Following the expiry of the offer period of the public tender offer for all publicly held shares of Bank Linth LLB AG, the Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) has published the provisional interim result of the public tender offer and declares that the offer is successful. Taking into account the Bank Linth shares held by the offeror at the expiry of the offer period and the Bank Linth shares tendered, the LLB's shareholding as of the end of the offer period on 13 April 2022 amounts to a total of 93.26 % of all Bank Linth shares listed as of 13 April 2022, subject to settlement of the offer. Of the Bank Linth shares tendered in the offer to date, a gratifying 48.88 % have been declared for the partial exchange offer into LLB shares with a cash component and 51.12 % for the full cash settlement. Details of the provisional interim result can be viewed at www.llb.li/kaufangebot. The LLB declares the offer to be successful subject to the offer conditions. The additional acceptance period begins on 22 April 2022 and runs until 4 p.m. on 5 May 2022. The transaction is expected to be settled on 18 May 2022. Important dates 6 May 2022, 30th ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (due to the corona pandemic, without the physical participation of shareholders)

10 May 2022, ex-dividend date

12 May 2022, distribution of dividend

18 May 2022, provisional completion of public purchase offer

24 August 2022, presentation of 2022 interim business result Brief portrait Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority of the company's share capital is held by the Principality of Liechtenstein. LLB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services, as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'056 employees (full-time equivalent positions), LLB is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria and the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi and Dubai). As per 31 December 2021, the business volume of the LLB Group stood at CHF 106 billion. Best regards Liechtensteinische Landesbank

Aktiengesellschaft



Dr. Cyrill Sele

Head Group Corporate Communications & Sustainability



Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft

Staedtle 44, P. O. Box 384, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein

Telephone +423 236 82 09

E-mail ir@llb.li

Internet http://www.llb.li

End of Media Release

