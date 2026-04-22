Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktie
WKN DE: A2DYXV / ISIN: LI0355147575
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22.04.2026 08:00:04
LLB now with Aa1 deposit rating from Moody’s
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Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB
/ Key word(s): Rating
Vaduz, 22 April 2026. Moody’s has upgraded the deposit rating of Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) from Aa2 to Aa1, placing LLB in the elite tier of banks rated by Moody’s globally. This rating reflects exceptional financial stability, security and very low default risks.
With its deposit rating assessment, the rating agency Moody’s reflects LLB’s ongoing strong financial position, which is based on a robust and broadly diversified business model, strong capitalisation (Tier 1 ratio: 19.0 %) and LLB’s solid liquidity profile, as evidenced by liquidity metrics that are well above regulatory minimum requirements.
Important dates
Brief portrait
Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority of the company’s share capital is held by the Principality of Liechtenstein. LLB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'523 employees, LLB is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. As per 31 December 2025, the business volume of the LLB Group stood at CHF 125.9 billion.
Contact
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB
|Staedtle 44
|9490 Vaduz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+423 236 88 11
|Fax:
|+423 236 88 22
|E-mail:
|llb@llb.li
|Internet:
|www.llb.li
|ISIN:
|LI0355147575
|Valor:
|35514757
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2312100
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2312100 22.04.2026 CET/CEST
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