Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktie

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WKN DE: A2DYXV / ISIN: LI0355147575

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22.04.2026 08:00:04

LLB now with Aa1 deposit rating from Moody’s

Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB / Key word(s): Rating
LLB now with Aa1 deposit rating from Moody’s

22.04.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Vaduz, 22 April 2026. Moody’s has upgraded the deposit rating of Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) from Aa2 to Aa1, placing LLB in the elite tier of banks rated by Moody’s globally. This rating reflects exceptional financial stability, security and very low default risks.

With its deposit rating assessment, the rating agency Moody’s reflects LLB’s ongoing strong financial position, which is based on a robust and broadly diversified business model, strong capitalisation (Tier 1 ratio: 19.0 %) and LLB’s solid liquidity profile, as evidenced by liquidity metrics that are well above regulatory minimum requirements. 

The re-assessment by Moody’s was prompted by regulatory adjustments in the EU regarding the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Deposit Guarantee Schemes Directive (DGSD). 

Commenting on the re-assessment, Group CEO Christoph Reich said: "The Aa1 deposit rating – the second-highest rating of all – fills us with great pleasure and pride. It is an important signal and a strong sign of trust. It confirms the strength of our capital structure and our focus on financial stability and security. This recognition underlines our position as one of the world’s most trustworthy banks."

Important dates

  • Wednesday, 19 August 2026 – Publication of the semi-annual results for 2026
  • Friday, 23 April 2027 – 35th General Meeting of Shareholders

Brief portrait

Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority of the company’s share capital is held by the Principality of Liechtenstein. LLB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'523 employees, LLB is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. As per 31 December 2025, the business volume of the LLB Group stood at CHF 125.9 billion.

Contact
Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG
Berit Pietschmann, Group Corporate Communications
Telephone +423 236 87 14 | communications@llb.li | llb.li


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB
Staedtle 44
9490 Vaduz
Switzerland
Phone: +423 236 88 11
Fax: +423 236 88 22
E-mail: llb@llb.li
Internet: www.llb.li
ISIN: LI0355147575
Valor: 35514757
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2312100

 
End of News EQS News Service

2312100  22.04.2026 CET/CEST

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