Lleida.net obtains its eighth patent in the United States for a new electronic contracting method

Madrid, 9 May. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USTPO) has granted Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) its eighth patent in the country, which corresponds this time to a new electronic contracting method.

The patent, which has the number 11,973,881 and is valid for 20 years, will allow the company to market, exclusively in the USA, the new method of signing contracts, which is characterized by the encryption of the data, thus preventing the possibility of internal leakage of the signed contract data.

Lleida.net, which has been listed on OTC Markets in New York since November 2020, has already received previous grants from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

It has a total of 8 patents in the country, for its eIDAS notification method, for its OPENUM trademark, for its certified electronic registration and receipt method, among others.

‘We want the United States to once again become a commercial target for our company on an international level and we are working to achieve this. Some 53% of our client portfolio is international and we are confident that this figure will continue to grow in this market,’ explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company.

The Spanish company has accumulated a total of 310 patents in more than 69 countries for its innovations in the field of certified electronic signature, notification and contracting.

Its approach to growth is based on a solid development policy in intellectual property and R&D, as well as a reinforcement of its internationalisation policy.

The company, founded in 1995, was first listed on BME Growth in 2015 on the Madrid stock exchange.

It was subsequently listed on Euronext Growth Paris in 2018 and on OTC Markets in New York in 2020. Its shares are also traded on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges.





SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

