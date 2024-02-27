Lleida.net presents at the Mobile World Congress two solutions to put an end to electronic signatures fraud

Madrid and Barcelona, February 27th. The Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) presents this week at the Mobile World Congress two solutions to put an end to fraud and forgery of electronic signatures.



The presence of electronic signatures is on the rise, as is their fraud, which is already a major problem in the digital society. This trend compromises the authenticity and integrity of information and digital documentation, in addition to triggering legal problems and identity forgery.



In response to this problem, Lleida.net has developed over the last two years two specific solutions: the USVC and Certvalidator, which will be presented at the Mobile World Congress 2024 starting this Monday, February 26th.



The USVC (Universal Signature Validator Certificate) is the first universal validator of electronic signatures. It validates the electronic signatures of any file and generates an evidence document electronically signed by Lleida.net as a qualified service provider (TSP), which certifies that the validation has been performed, the result of the validation, the time it was performed and the validated document.



The Certvalidator allows to authenticate users by means of a digital certificate, so that only users with a valid certificate among the different accepted certificates are allowed access to an online platform, system, etc.. In addition, online validation by digital certificate is considered one of the most secure methods to authenticate a user.



Faced with the rise of cybercrime, it is important to have fast, industrial and automated verification services that allow greater security and are a defense against false certified electronic signatures.



Lleida.net solutions verify certification authorities from 800 Certification Authorities worldwide, ensuring the authenticity of online communications and transactions.



Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company, expressed that "our solutions count with the majority of Certification Authorities worldwide, thus providing a full validation of certificates and verifying the veracity of any digital signature".



In this edition of the Mobile World Congress 2024, the company will continue to present its different product lines, such as electronic notification, electronic signature and contracting, digital identity, data validation and its SMS and IP voice solutions.



Lleida.net has more than 300 patents, granted by more than 60 countries in the five continents. Its intellectual property portfolio is one of the most important in the industry worldwide.



The company, founded in 1995, first went public on BME Growth in 2015, on the Madrid stock exchange.



It subsequently went public on Euronext Growth Paris in 2018, and on OTC Markets in New York in 2020. Its securities are also traded on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges.



SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains statements regarding the future of the company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.

