Lleida.net reaches a record number of customers in the first quarter of 2024

Madrid, 3 May. Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) reached a record number of customers in the first quarter of 2024, reaching 1,925.

This is 7.30% more than in the same period last year, when it recorded 1,794 customers.

As the company described to the market, the company has seen a significant rebound in both sales and EBITDA results in the first quarter of 2024.

In the first quarter of 2024, the company recorded a 71% increase in EBITDA to €666,000, compared to €389,000 in the same period of 2023.

These results are the result of the significant effort made by Lleida.net in the reduction of staff in its subsidiaries and branches in Colombia and Peru, the closure of several subsidiaries and a new financial policy.

The first quarter of 2024 saw a notable expansion in terms of international activity. The company billed customers in 55 countries at the beginning of 2024, compared to 49 in the same period of the previous year.

Fifty-three percent of the company's revenues in the period came from customers outside Spain.

Sisco Sapena, CEO of the company has highlighted that ‘this 2024 has started in an exceptional way in Lleida.net. We have seen a significant increase in our customer base and in the number of invoices issued, expanding our international footprint. These facts allow us to say that we are starting our recovery and we continue to see the fruits of our daily efforts’.

The company, founded in 1995, floated BME Growth for the first time in 2015 on the Madrid stock exchange.

Its client portfolio includes Empresa Municipal de Transportes de Madrid, LaLiga EA Sports, Santander Global Technology & Operations S.L., Colmédica, Redex SAS, among others.

The Spanish company has accumulated a total of 309 patents in more than 60 countries for its innovations in the field of certified electronic signature, notification and contracting.

Its approach to growth is based on a solid development policy in intellectual property and R&D, as well as a reinforcement of its internationalization policy.

It was subsequently listed on Euronext Growth Paris in 2018 and on OTC Markets in New York in 2020. Its shares are also traded on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges.

