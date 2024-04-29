Lleida.net recovers in the first quarter of 2024 with a 71% increase in EBITDA, up to 666,000 euros

Madrid, April 29th. Spanish-listed Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) reported a 71% increase in EBITDA in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the same period last year, to €666,000.

The company's sales in the quarter amounted to EUR 4.71 million, slightly above those of Q1 2023.

The operating result for the period was EUR 147,000, and the result for the year was EUR 111,000, which represents the company's return to growth territory after several quarters of losses.

These results are the consequence of the significant effort made by Lleida.net after announcing, last November 3rd, an essential package of corrective measures. Among them are the reduction of its workforce in Spain and its subsidiaries in Colombia and Peru, a new financial policy, and a generalized cost reduction.

Since the beginning of the year, the company has registered a record number of clients: 1,925, compared to the 1,794 it registered in the first four months of 2023.

Sisco Sapena, CEO of the technological company, highlighted that "This first quarter of 2024 has marked a turning point for Lleida.net, in which we are not only experiencing a recovery compared to the previous year, but we are moving forward with strength and keeping being leaders in the sector.”

Lleida.net, founded in 1995, was listed on the current BME Growth for the first time in 2015. The company has started betting on its new SaaS services alongside its already robust portfolio of services related to certified electronic notification, signature, and contracting.

It accumulates a total of 309 patents in more than 60 countries.

Its approach to growth is based on a solid development policy in intellectual property and R&D and a reinforcement of its internationalization policy.

It subsequently executed a dual listing on Euronext Growth Paris in 2018 and OTC Markets in New York in 2020. Its securities are also traded on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges.

