Lleida.net sales increased by 20% in 2020

MADRID, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology services company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) reported 2020 sales of €16.42 million or 20 per cent more than in 2019.

This notable advance in the company's turnover resulted from the boom in its Software as a Service (SaaS) line, which registered an increase of €2.11 million, or 59 per cent, to €5.69 million.

"2020 represented a before and after for the Digital Signature industry and also for Lleida.net. Despite the catastrophic situation caused by COVID-19, the company's performance was the best in its history," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company.

"For 2021, our strategy is to continue to focus on our three pillars: internationalisation, innovation and intellectual property," he added.

This growth was also due to the expansion of its international sales, with significant growth in Colombia or South Africa.

Furthermore, this year, the signing of global agreements, such as those with Emirates Post, and national contracts, such as those with Santander Merchant Services and Indra, were particularly significant.

In the last quarter of the year alone, sales of the SaaS line grew by 107 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year, to 1.97 million euros.

2020 was a year characterised by the changing and accelerating digital behavioural habits of businesses and users. The company posted EBITDA of EUR 2.57 million, up 17 per cent from EUR 2.19 million in the previous year.

Its annual gross margin was 8.015 million euros, almost one million euros more than last year.

Net financial debt continued to decrease.

During the period, the company's workforce grew by 15 per cent to 100. The latest additions have been aimed at boosting international sales, creating a specific European sales department and reinforcing the teams that operate and service, and sell, in Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.

In 2020, the company was one of the companies whose stock market value grew the most, with a value increase of up to 940%.

During the year, in the stock markets, the firm moved 180 million euros in cash, or 32 million shares, 89 times more than in 2019.

Lleida.net is Europe's leading company in the field of certified electronic notification and contracting.

It holds almost 200 patents within the Digital Signature industry, granted by more than 50 countries on five continents. Its intellectual property portfolio is one of the largest in the sector worldwide.

Today, more than 75 countries recognise the legal validity of its electronic methods as a means of certifying legal notices in procurement processes.

The company is listed on the OTCQX index in New York, Euronext Growth in Paris and BME Growth in Madrid.

The company, which has a market capitalisation of more than 100 million euros, has increased in value by more than nine per cent since the start of 2021.

