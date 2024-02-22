Lleida.net signs a 600,000 euro contract with Colmédica 

Madrid and Bogota, February 22nd. - Spanish listed Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) has signed a five-year contract with Colmédica Medicina Prepagada for an estimated total amount of €600,000.



The technology company, which has been operating in Colombia since 2014, will provide legally valid electronic contracting, notification and signature services for automatic form drafting and signing of patient informed consents and administrative documents.



Colmédica is a leader in the provision of prepaid healthcare services in Colombia.



The contract signed includes improving and optimizing the administrative management of all the centers in which Colmédica is located.



The Spanish company has accumulated a total of 309 patents in more than 60 countries for its innovations in the field of certified electronic signature, notification and contracting.



Its approach to growth is based on a solid development policy in intellectual property and R&D, as well as a reinforcement of its internationalization policy.



The company, founded in 1995, was first listed on BME Growth in 2015, on the Madrid stock exchange.



It subsequently listed on Euronext Growth Paris in 2018, and on OTC Markets in New York in 2020. Its securities are also traded on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges.





