Lleida.net signs a contract with the Procuraduría General de la Nación de Colombia for €250,000.

Madrid, March 6. - Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) has signed a contract with the Procuraduría General de la Nación de Colombia for an amount of €250,000.

According to the contract framework, the company will provide them with Lleida.net PKI SaaS services. Specifically, the support and maintenance service for the electronic document management and archiving system for the Procuraduría General de la Nación.

The Procuraduría General de la Nación in Colombia is an entity in charge of investigating, sanctioning, intervening and preventing irregularities committed by rulers, public officials, individuals exercising public functions and agencies of the Colombian State.

"This new contract, together with the one we signed with La Liga EA Sports and Santander Global Technology & Operations S.L., allow us to achieve positive first results at the beginning of 2024. Lleida.net continues to prove once again that it is up to the task of satisfying the needs of all customers and overcoming the difficulties of the market", remarked Sisco Sapena, CEO and maximum shareholder of the company.

Lleida.net has been operating in Colombia since 2014.

The Spanish company has accumulated a total of 309 patents in more than 60 countries for its innovations in the field of certified electronic signature, notification and contracting.

Its approach to growth involves a solid development policy in intellectual property and R&D, as well as a reinforcement of its internationalization policy.

The company, founded in 1995, was first listed on BME Growth in 2015, on the Madrid stock exchange.

It subsequently listed on Euronext Growth Paris in 2018, and on OTC Markets in New York in 2020. Its securities are also traded on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges.





SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains statements regarding the future of the company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.