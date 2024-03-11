Lleida.net signs a contract with Transolver Service SA.

Madrid, March 11th - The Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) has signed a contract with Transolver Service SA for the provision of certified communications services.



Transolver Service SA is a company integrated into Iveco Group that is responsible for providing financial coverage for the marketing of the main brand.

According to the contract signed with the company, Lleida.net will provide in each certified communication a document with the address of origin, the destination, the date and time of sending and receiving, the text of the e-mail and its attachments.

For the company, the agreement with this Spanish company is another step forward in its growth process, sales recovery and revenue increase.

Sisco Sapena, CEO of the company, explained that "having Transolver Service SA in our customer portfolio is a great opportunity to continue demonstrating our leadership in the certified electronic communications industry".

Lleida.net reached 100 million certified email deliveries on May 29, 2023.

Lleida.net's certified email method has received more than 60 of the 309 patents the company currently holds.

The listed company has one of the most relevant intellectual property portfolios in the industry worldwide.

Lleida.net, founded in 1995, was first listed on BME Growth in 2015, the Madrid stock exchange. It subsequently executed a dual listing on Euronext Growth Paris in 2018 and on OTC Markets in New York in 2020. Its securities are also traded on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges.

IVECO CAPITAL is a brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG), with more than 50 years providing dealers, importers and end customers with financial services solutions, assistance and consultancy supporting IVECO companies and customers, for the sale, purchase or use of commercial vehicles, buses and special vehicles, new or used, as well as, maintenance services and spare parts.

In Spain, the financing activity to end customers is mainly carried out through two different companies: Transolver Finance E.F.C. (JV IVECO Group and Santander Consumer Finance) and Transolver Service S.A., offering mainly financing services and solutions for Iveco Group brands. On the other hand, financial services and solutions are provided to the Company's network of dealers and suppliers through IC Financial Services Branch in Spain.





SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains statements regarding the future of the company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.