Lloyd Boston Joins Ashley Stewart as Chief Creative Officer

SECAUCUS, N.J., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fashion retailer Ashley Stewart, Inc. is proud to announce the appointment of Lloyd Boston as Chief Creative Officer (CCO). Boston will assume responsibility for the creative direction of the Ashley Stewart brand. Boston joins Gary Sheinbaum, Ashley Stewart's newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The two formidable talents unite forces once more after time shared building the iconic Tommy Hilfiger brand.

"I've always taken great pride in using all of what I know how to do on all platforms to help real women, with real bodies and real budgets, look and feel their best—even when our industry didn't think it was cool. So, when the opportunity to join the Ashley Stewart team presented itself, I had to seize it," said Boston.

Boston began his career as Tommy Hilfiger's first hand-picked intern in 1989, rising to the brand's first V.P. of Art Direction. A creative architect, Boston brings 30 years of experience in brand development, creative direction, corporate marketing, and a deep understanding of the cultural forces affecting consumer habits, as well as the strategic implications. A multi-media spokesman and brand consultant, Boston has worked with mega-retailers such as Bloomingdale's, Club Monaco, Jones New York, Lord & Taylor, Macy's, Moet & Chandon, Nordstrom, and TJMaxx/Marshalls on organic lifestyle marketing while creating brand-integrated content. Boston's razor-sharp eye and stealth marketing tactics have guided brands to build brand equity and customer loyalty.

At every level of the creative supply chain, Boston finds the synergistic narrative between corporations and their customers, skills harnessed during his seven-year tenure as former Vice President of Art Direction for multi-billion-dollar brand Tommy Hilfiger. Instrumental in developing the brand image and visual direction, Boston built the first in-house Creative Services Department, created original lifestyle content for the inaugural Tommy.com, and became the first-ever exclusive national spokesperson at the request of Mr. Hilfiger. This keen artistic sensibility and inclusive lens on fashion keep Boston firmly positioned in millions of American homes and a trusted strategic partner amongst top brands.

"Artisan, creative visionary, tastemaker are the words that come to mind when I think of Lloyd. He brings a high level of passion and excellence to everything he touches and with grace," said Sheinbaum. "Over the past two decades, what I've come to admire most is Lloyd's community engagement. For every stage of his career, Lloyd has returned in service to his community while building an ecosystem of cultural collaborators," said Sheinbaum. "With this combination of creative capability, insight, and passion, I knew Lloyd was the right person to grow and transform the brand to serve our customer beyond her wildest imagination. I am elated to welcome Lloyd to the Ashley Stewart team."

Boston shared, "The Ashley Stewart woman has always been a part of my world. She has a bold sense of style, and I look forward to helping her further define it through innovative products and fresh, unexpected retail and digital experiences. My goal is to listen, learn, and give her even more stylish touchpoints as she continues to celebrate her own personal flare within our ever-evolving brand."

A New York Emmy-nominated television host and correspondent with over two decades on national television, Boston has further positioned himself as a leading style authority and fixture in homes across America. Known for making fashion accessible to all, Boston has appeared on top-rated programming across four out of five major commercial broadcast networks, including a decade-long contributor role on NBC's Today with hundreds of expert appearances. He is also widely recognized for his work with CBS on The Insider as their resident voice of style, where he expanded national and global editorial coverage in the women's and men's fashion and luxury spaces. Boston got his start in national broadcasting as a featured expert on ABC's The View with countless segments to date and as an original host of the Style Network, reaching millions more worldwide on Access, E! News, Extra, HSN, Oprah, Rachael Ray Show, The Talk, and many more.

A writer and illustrator, Boston is an L.A. Times bestselling author with four stylebooks: Men of Color (Artisan), Make Over Your Man (Doubleday), Before You Put That On (Atria/Simon and Schuster), and The Style Checklist (Atria/Simon and Schuster).

Boston graduated from Rutgers University with a BFA in Fine Arts.

About Ashley Stewart

Since its founding in 1991, Ashley Stewart® has stood for uncompromising style, fashion and value, championing the confidence and empowerment of women. Today, Ashley Stewart is a leading omnichannel retailer offering the hottest looks for women sizes 10 to 36 with a significant e-commerce presence at www.AshleyStewart.com and 82 stores across the United States.

