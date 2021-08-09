Lloyd E. Johnson Joins Haemonetics' Board of Directors; Ellen Zane Announced as New Board Chair

BOSTON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE), a global medical technology company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to drive better patient outcomes, announced the election of Lloyd E. Johnson to its Board of Directors. In addition, the company announced that Ellen Zane will serve as the new independent Chair of Haemonetics' Board of Directors.

Johnson served as Global Managing Director, Finance and Internal Audit at Accenture Corporation from 2004 until his retirement in 2015, where he led the global management consulting company's audit organization and provided strategic leadership in finance, risk, compliance and governance. Prior to joining Accenture, Johnson served as Executive Director, M&A and General Auditor for Delphi Automotive PLC, a global automotive technology industry leader. He has also held senior financial leadership positions at Emerson Electric Corporation, Sara Lee Corporation and Shaw Food Services. Johnson currently serves on the boards of Apogee Enterprises, Inc.; Beazer Homes USA, Inc.; AARP, where he is second Vice Chair; and the NACD Carolinas Chapter.

"With over 35 years of senior finance leadership experience, Lloyd brings significant expertise and strategic insight to the Board in the areas of accounting and financial management, mergers and acquisitions, international operations, business development, corporate governance and enterprise risk management," said Ellen Zane, Chair of Haemonetics' Board of Directors. "We look forward to welcoming him to our Board of Directors as Haemonetics pursues its strategies to deliver shareholder value."

Johnson earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of South Carolina and a Master of Business Administration from Duke University. He was named one of the "Most Influential Black Corporate Directors" by Savoy in 2017 and has been listed as a "Director to Watch" in 2018 and 2020 by Directors & Boards.

Zane succeeds Richard Meelia, who retired as Board Chairman and a director effective as of Haemonetics' 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on August 6, 2021. "Ellen is a nationally renowned healthcare leader and has been an invaluable member of the Haemonetics Board, including her service as Chair of the Governance and Compliance Committee," said Mr. Meelia. "She has my full support and confidence as the new Chair of the Board of Directors." Zane rejoined Haemonetics' Board of Directors in 2018 after previously serving on the company's Board from 2012-2016.

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

