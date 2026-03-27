CAR Aktie
ISIN: US14074L1052
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27.03.2026 20:04:35
Lloyds Bank faces £66m court battle with car loan customers
Law firm is preparing claim on behalf of 30,000 consumers who fear the FCA’s redress scheme will shortchange themLloyds Banking Group is facing a court battle with 30,000 aggrieved car loan customers who are set to abandon the City regulator’s official redress scheme amid fears it will shortchange consumers and favour lenders.The claims law firm Courmacs Legal is planning to file a £66m omnibus claim on behalf of borrowers who believe they were financially harmed by car loan contracts set up by Lloyds’ motor finance arm, Blackhorse. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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