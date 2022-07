Lloyds lays bare impact of soaring inflation on everyday customers

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Families spending on average £89 more a month on energy, food and fuel than before pandemic, says bankFamilies are spending an average of £89 more a month on energy, food and fuel than they were before the pandemic, Lloyds Banking Group said in a financial update, as it laid bare the impact of surging inflation on everyday customers.Lloyds’ chief executive, Charlie Nunn, said about 20% of the bank’s customers had had to adapt their spending “significantly” to rising prices, forcing them to refrain from purchases such as white goods and computers. Continue reading...