LMU Names University Controller Aimee Uen as CFO

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyola Marymount University has named Aimee Uen as its next senior vice president and chief financial officer. Uen brings nearly 20 years of financial experience to the role, including 10 years of leadership in LMU's Finance Division, where she served most recently as vice president for finance and controller.

"As our next CFO, Aimee will leverage our institutional financial strengths into long-term gains," said LMU Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Lynne Scarboro. "Her proven track record and integrity will fuel the university's bold strategic vision and growth for years to come."

Uen's fiscal leadership has been vital to maintaining LMU's strong financial position throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and associated economic challenges, positioning the institution to emerge more competitive. Her business acumen, paired with the prowess for driving operational efficiencies, process improvements, and technology solutions has enabled the university to adjust quickly to the new dynamics of a virtual and remote educational environment.

"As the first Asian American woman to serve as CFO at LMU, I am honored and excited to join the executive leadership team," said Uen. "By upholding our fiscal strength and advancing sound financial strategies, we'll embolden LMU to achieve our goals and secure our position as a center for creativity, inclusion and innovation."

As vice president for finance and controller, Uen has partnered on several transformational projects to enhance LMU's institutional effectiveness and outcomes orientation. She is currently co-leading the implementation of an enterprise software solution that reimagines mission-critical business processes and service delivery models that are essential to the university's operations.

"SVP Uen is an exemplary finance leader whose expertise in accounting, forecasting, and treasury, as well as her background in driving operational excellence, are propelling the university's strong financial position," said LMU President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D. "We look forward to her more expansive role as CFO, where she can partner with our executive leadership team to realize LMU's ambitions."

Prior to joining LMU, SVP Uen was an assurance manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP in Los Angeles. She earned her B.A. in business economics with emphasis in accounting and a minor in Asian American Studies from UC Santa Barbara. SVP Uen begins her new role on June 1, 2021.

