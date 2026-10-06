LNG Export Capacity Is Set to Grow 50% by 2030. Here's What It Means for U.S. Energy Stocks.

Supply shocks from Russia's war in Ukraine and the Iran war have led to the prices of liquified natural gas (LNG) doubling since the start of the year. Those shocks are just minor tremors compared to the earthquake underway that will affect any energy stock that touches LNG.

Between 2025 and 2030, facilities capable of exporting more than 330 billion cubic meters per year (bcm/yr) of LNG are scheduled to open, doubling the current LNG export capacity, according to data from the International Energy Agency.

These facilities belong to projects that were already under construction and had received their final investment decision (FID), the official agreement to finance and build them, as of 2025. This expansion represents the largest increase in export capacity in history. Ultimately, the way this influx of natural gas unfolds will heavily influence global gas supplies and prices.

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