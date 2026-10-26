Surge Holdings Aktie

Surge Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052

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26.10.2026 13:15:00

LNG Exports Are Set to Surge. Is Shell or Energy Transfer the Smarter Way to Play It?

Shell (NYSE: SHEL) is doubling down on liquefied natural gas (LNG), recently agreeing with partners to expand the capacity of a Canadian LNG export facility. It's a $23 billion investment, so Shell, which is already a major global player in LNG, is making a sizable bet on more LNG demand growth. Before you buy Shell, however, you may want to consider Energy Transfer (TXSE: ET). The big reason? Commodity risk. Here's what you need to know.

Natural gas is being used as a transition fuel as the world moves toward cleaner energy sources. However, natural gas is very difficult to transport outside of a pipeline. It must be cooled and turned into a liquid, a process that is costly. But the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has upended the energy market, leading many countries to reconsider energy security. Liquefied natural gas from economically and politically stable countries, such as Canada, is likely to see increased demand.

Image source: Getty Images.

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