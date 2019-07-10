Loaded Boards Announces Launch of Electric Skateboard Brand Unlimited x Loaded in Partnership with Unlimited Engineering

CULVER CITY, Calif., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loaded Boards has announced today the launch of their newest line of products: an electric skateboard conversion kit via the Unlimited brand. Loaded is providing three new electric skateboard kits via the Unlimited x Loaded brand. The electric kits can then be applied to any skateboard. Loaded is also providing fine tuned complete skateboards with the kits using their Icarus, Omakase, and Tesseract decks. The DIY electric conversion kit is the first of its kind, breaking new ground in the e-board industry. The Unlimited x Loaded kits are available for purchase at retail locations worldwide, and online via the Unlimited x Loaded site.

One of the unique features of this system is the ability to apply it to any skateboard. So if you have a favorite board you'd like to use that's an option, or go all in and treat yourself to one of the finely curated setups using Loaded, Paris, and Orangatang components.

"Our goal as a brand has always been to grow the action sports market as a whole (as opposed to viewing it as a fight for market share). What drew us to the Unlimited product, aside from the general performance and the stellar team, are a number of innovative features that we feel will help grow and expand e-boarding in new directions. Included in this is the ability to electrify any skateboard so as to retain the skate feel and to promote numerous brands and styles. Additionally, the ability to fine tune your ride to your personal preferences (acceleration, deceleration and max speed) is mind blowing!" says Loaded's Founder & CEO, Don Tashman.

Unlimited and Loaded Boards joined forces in 2018. Unlimited and Loaded now function as a unified entity, with Unlimited driving the electrical and software development and Loaded driving the mechanical development, marketing, sales, and worldwide distribution.

Through this partnership, Loaded and Unlimited intend to help build and strengthen the global e-skate community and influence urban planning for the future of micro-mobility. "We feel that the passion and capabilities of the Unlimited team will allow us to explore uncharted and important new directions in e-skate and alt-transportation in general," says Tashman.

Breakdown of technology behind Unlimited x Loaded:

Motor – A custom-designed, ultra power-dense motor with loads of torque and a premium Orangatang urethane liner. Fits almost any truck with no modification thanks to our patented mounting system.

Battery – The swappable lithium-ion battery is as powerful as it is tough. It's also travel-friendly, meaning you can bring it with you on your next flight! The button lights up to different colors to indicate the state of charge of the battery and other important messages.

Core (Motor Controller) – The Core contains the brains of the operations. It is the link between the battery, motor, and the remote control to provide you with up-to-date information about your powertrain. Built with state-of-the-art hardware and firmware to provide a safe, smooth, and stealthy ride!

Urethane – Featuring premium Orangatang motor liners and Orangatang Caguama standard wheels for fast roll speed, high traction, vibration damping, and smooth slides. Orangatang has been an early leader in e-skate urethane and featured as original equipment on many influential brands (including Boosted Boards and Evolve Skateboards), and the instantly recognizable orange urethane has become a de-facto standard in both e-skate and longboarding in general since 2008. Orange is the new orange.

About Loaded Boards

Loaded Boards has been building longboards since 2002 and has been a driving force in the growth of carving, downhill, dancing, and freeride skateboarding. Loaded launched the Orangatang brand in 2008 to create high performance longboard wheels. Orangatang's signature orange color has become a staple across the industry; Orangatang has supplied their products to numerous high quality e-board brands including Evolve and Boosted (for whom Loaded also built the V1 and V2 decks). Loaded Boards has also been the worldwide distributor for the market-leading Paris Trucks since 2016. Loaded's mission is to grow board sports worldwide through performance, community and creative expression. www.loadedboards.com

About Unlimited Engineering

Unlimited was formed in Barcelona in 2016 by a group of good friends and engineers. Carlos Kübler, Juan Pablo Viera, and Alejandro Veloz founded the company, and Andres Brillembourg and Nicolas Veloz came aboard shortly thereafter. With strong backgrounds in tech, years of building race cars for the university circuit, and numerous advanced degrees in engineering (including a PhD in engineering, 3 masters in engineering, and an MBA from MIT), they teamed up to build cutting-edge electric vehicles. All five are avid skaters and mountain bikers.

