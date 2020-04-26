Loan Calculator Helps Small Businesses Apply for the Paycheck Protection Program

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swenson He, a leading developer of web and mobile solutions, announced today the launch of its new web application, the SBA Loan Calculator. In these uncertain times, Swenson He is working to provide small businesses everywhere with helpful financial insights and resources related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

This new application makes it easy for small business owners to estimate if their business is eligible to receive a Small Business Administration (SBA) loan and calculate the maximum loan size and loan forgiveness amount based on the Paycheck Protection Program.

"In these uncertain times, many of our clients have asked us about the nuances of this complicated, ever-evolving program. While we are not CPAs, we are happy to tackle this challenge and publish our research." - Chao He, Founding Partner

By simply answering a series of questions within this free tool owners will be able to determine:



if their small business is likely eligible to participate in the stimulus program

the maximum loan size the SBA may be willing to loan their business

the maximum amount the SBA plans to forgive at a later date

As an ongoing effort to help small businesses cope with the economic damage of COVID-19 Swenson He will continue tracking the latest developments and work to keep business owners updated via the web application.

For more information or to begin using the application, please visit https://ppp.swensonhe.com.

Disclaimer: This tool should only be used for estimation purposes and is not to be relied upon as a CPA-certified audit. None of the authors or contributors are licensed professionals. Please conduct your own research before making any business decisions.

About Swenson He:

Swenson He is a leading software consulting firm that specializes in iOS & Android mobile app design and development. Swenson has its headquarters at Beverly Hills, California, United States. It was founded in 2014 by two MIT alumni, Nick Swenson and Chao He, seeking to fulfill the needs of service seekers for building their sophisticated, robust mobile apps.

