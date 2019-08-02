LoanCare's Servicer Rating Affirmed Again by Fitch Ratings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fitch Ratings has affirmed its U.S. RMBS Servicer Ratings for LoanCare, a ServiceLink company, demonstrating its continued excellence as a leading mortgage subservicer.

For the second consecutive year, LoanCare has received 'RPS2' ratings in the primary servicer and specialty subservicer categories, both with a stable outlook. These favorable rankings, according to Fitch, reflect continued systems and facility upgrades, strengthened enterprise risk management control, upgrades to customer self-service functions and effectively managed growth.

"We are proud to receive such high marks from Fitch," said Dave Worrall, President of LoanCare. "We strive every day to provide a best-in-class and compliant customer experience. It is exciting to see our investment in technology, risk management and operations pay off."

With nearly $300 billion in subservicing on its platform, LoanCare continues to seek measured expansion of its subservicing and component subservicing businesses through new and existing clients.

About LoanCare

LoanCare is top national provider of full service subservicing, component subservicing and interim subservicing to the mortgage industry and is also leading the industry in engineering agile technology solutions to provide a superior customer experience. Presently, LoanCare subservices more than 1.5 million loans in all 50 states, approximating $300 billion in loan balances. LoanCare has a seasoned loan subservicing team with senior managers averaging nearly 30 years of experience in the mortgage and financial services industry. To learn more about LoanCare, please visit https://www.loancareservicing.com/.

SOURCE LoanCare