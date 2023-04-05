Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
05.04.2023 04:11:47

LoanDepot Board Size To Be Temporarily Increased To Nine Directors From Eight

(RTTNews) - loanDepot Inc. (LDI) said that it reached a settlement and cooperation agreement with Anthony Hsieh, the company's Chairman of the Board, founder and largest shareholder. As per the agreement, the size of the company's Board of Directors will be temporarily increased from eight to nine directors and Steven Ozonian will join the Board immediately.

Ozonian, along with current directors Andrew Dodson and Pamela Hughes Patenaude, will be nominated for election to three-year terms at the 2023 Annual Meeting.

In connection with the 2024 Annual Meeting, the company will nominate only Hsieh and Brian Golson for reelection as a Class III director and the Board will be reduced from nine to eight directors.

The agreement provides that Hsieh will vote all shares for which he has voting power to support the Board's director nominations at the 2023 and 2024 Annual Meetings and will not make any director nominations in either year. The size of the Board will return to eight directors effective as of the 2024 Annual Meeting.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu loanDepot Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu loanDepot Inc (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

loanDepot Inc (A) 1,49 0,00% loanDepot Inc (A)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schlussendlich uneins -- ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Nikkei 225 sinkt letztlich - China-Börsen im Feiertag
Die Wall Street zeigte zur Wochenmitte ein gemischtes Bild. Der heimische Markt schloss am Mittwoch mit Abschlägen. Der DAX gab ebenfalls nach. Der japanische Leitindex musste am Mittwoch Verluste verkraften, während die chinesischen Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen blieben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen