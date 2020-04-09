loanDepot donates $1M to support nearly 20,000 COVID-19 impacted individuals and families nationwide; will also provide immediate relief to first responders and medical personnel

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh today announced that the Company will be donating $1 million to support individuals, families and children directly impacted by the COVID-19 virus, as well as first responders, healthcare workers and support personnel. The donation aligns with the company's long-standing philanthropic commitment to the communities in which it lives and serves. Over the course of its 10-year history, loanDepot has donated millions of dollars and volunteer hours to charities nationwide.

"Our community outreach efforts have been designed to support as many in-need individuals as possible," said Hsieh. "First, we want to ensure that families locally and nationwide that have been impacted by COVID-19 have food on their tables. Second, we want to ensure that our local heroes—the first responders and healthcare workers who are on the front lines—and their families are supported and well-cared for."

The company's $1 million donation has been carefully designed to provide immediate impact to local and national communities. Support includes:

Providing direct stipends for food, utilities and other basic needs of up to 1,200 Orange County -based COVID-19 impacted families. The company also will provide technology in the form of hardware and Wi-Fi for job and educational stability.

-based COVID-19 impacted families. The company also will provide technology in the form of hardware and Wi-Fi for job and educational stability. Providing food and meals to up to 14,000 COVID-19 impacted individuals and families nationwide.

Providing full-time childcare, virtual learning assistance and daily meals to hundreds of children of first responders and healthcare workers located in Orange County, CA.

Delivering hot meals and supplies, sourced from local businesses, to Southern California hospitals, medical and other professionals managing the COVID-19 crisis.

"We have a responsibility to our employees, our customers and the American people that we take very seriously," stated Hsieh. "This donation is as heartfelt as it is essential in this time of extreme need."

loanDepot plans to continue to support local and national efforts to ensure much needed services and supplies remain available to Americans nationwide. The company also will be harnessing the power of its 7,000-member strong employee base to create virtual volunteer opportunities nationwide. Since the crisis began, employees have been participating in community outreach activities as well as sharing messages of support with community members.

"In these unprecedented times, Americans find themselves challenged with keeping their families healthy in the face of the COVID-19 virus, while also balancing the economic impacts resulting from stay-at-home orders implemented by local and state governments," added Hsieh. "As the nation's second largest nonbank lender, we feel it's our responsibility to do everything we can—big and small—to serve and support these efforts."

About loanDepot

An innovator since its inception in 2010, loanDepot continues to disrupt the lending industry with its focus on creating the technologies needed to deliver seamless borrowing experiences to its customers. loanDepot debuted the industry's first end-to-end fully digital loan, the mello smartloan™, in 2019. The Company has funded over $212 billion since its founding, and currently ranks as the second largest nonbank lender and one of the leading retail mortgage lenders in the U.S. NMLS #17445

