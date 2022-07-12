|
12.07.2022 14:26:14
LoanDepot To Axe Jobs
(RTTNews) - LoanDepot, Inc. (LDI), a retail mortgage lender, said on Tuesday that it will cut 2,000 jobs as part of its strategy to slash expenses as the firm is focused on aligning its cost structure for current and expected mortgage origination volumes.
"The implementation of Vision 2025 and actions taken earlier this year are expected to rightsize staffing levels from approximately 11,300 at year-end 2021 to approximately 6,500 by year-end 2022. Current headcount is 8,500 and severance and benefits-related payments of approximately $3.5 - $4.5 million are expected to be recorded in the second quarter of 2022," the company said in a statement.
Through its headcount reduction, attrition, business process optimization, cost cutting strategies, and real estate consolidation, the company expects to save about $375 million to $400 million annually by the end of 2022.
With these moves, the company continues to target a return to run-rate operating profitability exiting 2022.
Patrick Flanagan, CFO, said: "…We continued to reduce our costs significantly in the second quarter. Over the next two quarters, we expect to accelerate these efforts and aggressively drive down our costs in line with our previously stated goal of exiting this year with a profitable operating run rate..."
