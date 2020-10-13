Loblaw Companies Limited step up in a time of crisis to help support Canadians affected by a blood cancer

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada and Loblaw Companies Limited are pleased to announce this year's Give a Little, Help a Lot Light The Night campaign has raised $281,874 for Canadians affected by a blood cancer through in-store fundraising at its Superstore and Extra Food locations across the Western provinces and Ontario. Funds raised though the campaign will help support blood cancer research advances, and critical programs and services that assist Canadians at every step of their blood cancer experience.

The campaign went ahead in July despite the pandemic, knowing that support is needed now more than ever for those newly diagnosed, people in treatment and those navigating life after a blood cancer in our communities.

Nicole Donaldson, Manager, Community Investment with Loblaw Companies, said "Our customers and colleagues are amazing, and I want to thank everyone on the front lines for making this year's campaign so successful despite the ongoing challenges posed by COVID-19. Our store colleagues and customers throughout the country have long been proud supporters of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada. As our partnership has grown and developed, we recognize the importance of being able to help provide support across the country to this amazing organization."

Give a Little, Help a Lot is a national campaign where Loblaw customers are asked to donate $2 at checkout in support of their designated local charity. In addition, store colleagues organize grassroots fundraisers such as barbecues and bake sales, with proceeds from these activities added to the total.

"Every 23 minutes, someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer in Canada," says Alicia Talarico, President at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada. "But thanks to the generous support of our partners and donors, they don't have to go through it alone. We are deeply grateful to Loblaw Companies Limited and its customers for stepping up in this time of crisis to help support those newly diagnosed, people in treatment and those navigating life after a blood cancer."

The Give a Little, Help a Lot campaign was launched in 2008 and is part of an ongoing effort by Real Canadian Superstore to provide support to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada. Real Canadian Superstore has been a dedicated supporter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for the past 5 years, raising funds to make a difference for children with leukemia. You are helping put vital information, support and education programs in the hands of blood cancer patients, survivors, their caregivers and healthcare providers.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada is the single largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancers in Canada. LLSC funds life-saving blood cancer research across the country, and provides information and support services free of charge to people affected by a blood cancer and their families. Our mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of Canadians affected by blood cancers.

For personalized disease, treatment or support information, contact our local support staff at 1-833-222-4884. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . Visit llscanada.org for more.

SOURCE The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada