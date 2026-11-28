(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies (L.TO) has voiced concerns over the federal government's safeguard measure on canned vegetable imports, arguing that the policy could lead to higher food prices for consumers at a time when many households are already facing financial pressure.

The retailer said canned vegetables are among the most affordable and nutritious food options available to Canadians and warned that limiting imports could increase costs for shoppers. Loblaw also questioned whether the measure is necessary to protect a large domestic food processor from competition.

At the same time, the company emphasized its support for a strong Canadian food industry, including local farmers and food manufacturers. Loblaw said government policies should strike a balance between supporting domestic producers and ensuring consumers have access to affordable everyday essentials.

According to the company, maintaining both a competitive food market and a resilient domestic food system is important for Canadian consumers and the broader economy.