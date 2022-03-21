LOBOS 1707 TEQUILA AND MEZCAL ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL LAUNCH INTO CANADIAN MARKET

The ultra-premium spirit brand by Diego Osorio, Dia Simms and LeBron James arrives in Ontario this spring

TORONTO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Lobos 1707 , the ultra-premium tequila and mezcal brand, announces its launch into the Canadian market first introducing consumers to its Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila and Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila. The tequila arrives in Ontario this spring on the heels of Lobos 1707's successful US launch and after being named the month's fastest-growing liquor brand in Drizly's February 2022 sales report. Lobos 1707 commemorated its expansion with an official launch event in Toronto where Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio and investor LeBron James were joined by special guest Drake, celebrating the brand's launch in Drake's home country of Canada.

Lobos 1707 is an independent spirits supplier that blends heritage and innovation, and that was created to encourage unity, legacy and authenticity through honouring an ancient process inspired by the 16th century voyages of Diego's ancestors of the same name. Lobos 1707 Tequilas are born in the nutrient-rich soils of Altos de Jalisco as blue weber agave plants, with its Mezcal deriving from the steep slopes of the Oaxacan Sierra from espadin agave. Honouring rich traditions, Lobos 1707's unique process and world class product is created by Master Distillers from both Mexico and Spain, representing the best of both worlds.

"We're incredibly proud of the product we have created and are thrilled to introduce Lobos 1707 to Canadians," said Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio. "Our goal with Lobos 1707 was to create a brand that encourages unity, legacy and authenticity, and the Canadian market is one that whole-heartedly embodies these core values."

Lobos 1707 is the culmination of many hands and hearts. The brand is centred around its mantra of inclusivity, Build a Bigger table, which speaks to representation, the strength of community, and that every individual has something to contribute and bring to the table. From founders and investors, to jimadors, distillers, mixologists, industry leaders and collaborators, Lobos 1707 believes every individual has a seat at the table.

"Lobos 1707 is about bringing people together and creating a community that everyone can be part of," said LeBron James. "We look forward to officially welcoming Canadians to our pack."

Behind the rapidly growing Lobos 1707 brand is an impressive roster of investors supporting the Canadian launch including Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet and Vinay Virmani, Partner and Chief Content Officer of UNINTERRUPTED Canada — an athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila and Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila arrive at LCBO's in Ontario this spring.

ABOUT LOBOS 1707 TEQUILA AND MEZCAL

Lobos 1707 is an independent spirits supplier that blends heritage and innovation. Inspired by his ancestor of the same name, Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio launched Lobos 1707 in 2020 with CEO and brand-builder Dia Simms and legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James.

The Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal portfolio is made up of four ultra-premium offerings infused with history, culture and family legacy: Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila, Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila, and Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo Tequila, all made from 100% blue weber agave harvested, distilled and bottled in Jalisco, and Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artesanal, made from espadin, distilled and bottled in Oaxaca. Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal are influenced by both old and new world techniques, finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) wine barrels for unique and elevated flavor profiles.

Everyone has a seat at the table to stir, sip, savor and sin with Lobos 1707. For more information, visit lobos1707.com, and follow on social media @lobos1707.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lobos-1707-tequila-and-mezcal-announces-official-launch-into-canadian-market-301506325.html

SOURCE Lobos 1707