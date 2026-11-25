(RTTNews) - Software company Locafy Ltd. (LCFY) announced on Wednesday that it has terminated its previously announced agreement to acquire the assets and customer base of Map Labs after receiving updated information on the target's financial performance.

The company said updated information obtained during the pre-completion process materially changed the financial assumptions underlying the proposed transaction.

Locafy said it exercised its contractual rights to terminate the agreement and delivered notice of termination on November 23.

The company said it remains focused on executing its U.S. growth strategy and commercializing its search engine optimization and answer engine optimization technologies.

Locafy added that it will continue to evaluate strategic growth opportunities while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation.

On Nasdaq, shares of Locafy were down 8.14% at $0.6250.