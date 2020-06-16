Local Bellingham Dealership Promotes its Honda Car Rental Service

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There are many reasons to need a rental car, but drivers have one place they can go to get a wide variety of options. Honda of Bellingham is promoting its stress-free car rental service. This service can be used by customers who have been in a car accident, are going on vacation or are visiting family or friends in Bellingham, Washington. Models that are available to rent include the Fit, Civic, Accord, HR-V, CR-V, Odyssey, Pilot or Ridgeline.

This simple renting process starts with paying a $200 security deposit and the charges due for length of rental. The rental rate ranges from $39 per day to $69 per day. The customer must return the rental vehicle in the same condition as it was at check out and with a full tank of gas. After the rental is inspected and approved by a representative, the $200 deposit will be placed into the client's bank account within 24 to 72 hours.

The rental contract includes up to 500 miles of travel. Any additional mileage after that point will add a charge of $0.15 per mile to the total cost. The Honda rental vehicles do have restrictions and if any are broken, an additional charge is possible. Every rental vehicle is smoke free, pet free and is not allowed to tow a trailer or boat.

If any interested shoppers would like to learn more about this service, they can find more information at hondaofbellingham.com. The Honda of Bellingham staff is willing to answer any questions and can be reached by calling 833-331-0699. Honda of Bellingham is located at 2010 Iowa St. in Bellingham. The dealership is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

