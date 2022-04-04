Local Business Owner Brian Watson Named to NSBA Leadership Council

CLEVELAND, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Watson of Revolution Trucking in Wadsworth, OH was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. Watson, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

"As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation," stated Watson. "Joining NSBA's Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress."

Brian Watson started his transportation career loading and unloading trucks at a 100-year-old paper mill in order to pay for college. After graduating in 2002, Brian applied himself to a career in logistics and transportation, seamlessly transitioning into sales and operations management roles with some of the fastest-growing companies in the industry. Brian's expertise includes heavy haul freight, truckload, expedite, specialized equipment and handling, and domestic freight forwarding. Now he is the COO and Co-founder of Revolution Trucking.

Revolution has a 99.8% on time percentage, nearly unheard of in the industry (especially in today's environment). For shippers and manufacturers this means less charge backs, fewer line down situations waiting on materials or parts, and lower unintended costs like claims and fines they may face while using larger 3PL providers.

The Principals of Revolution have serviced over 80% of the Fortune 500 corporations. They know what works and how customers and carriers want to be treated.

Watson joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small businesses, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, and health care costs impacting small businesses - while ensuring small businesses a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key proposals.

