+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
01.11.2019 18:46:00

Local Car Wash Gives Back for the Holidays

CLEVELAND, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainforest Car Wash is giving back to the community for the holidays. From November 1stDecember 23rd, bring four cans of food to any location and get a free super wash. All food items collected will be donated to each wash's local food bank to help families in need.

This is the 2nd year Rainforest has hosted the canned food drive. Last year they collected over 3,000 cans of food and this year they are hoping to beat last year's number and reach over 4,000. Rainforest Car Wash has locations in Cleveland Heights, Brunswick, and Medina.

About Rainforest Car Wash: Rainforest Car Wash is a chain of state-of-the-art themed car washes located in Northeast Ohio. By blending art, science, and fun Rainforest is more than a wash; it's an experience!

www.rfwash.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-car-wash-gives-back-for-the-holidays-300950006.html

SOURCE Rainforest Car Wash

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX deutlich höher -- US-Börsen markant im Plus -- Umsatzeinbruch bei ExxonMobil -- Asiens Börsen tendieren bergauf
Die Börsen in Asien zeigen sich am Freitag im Plus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Auch der DAX verbuchte Abgaben. Die US-Indizes notierten tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB