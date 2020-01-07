Local Couple Brings Caring Transitions to Augusta/Aiken Area

AUGUSTA, Ga., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local couple Andy and Rebecca Beard are pleased to announce the launch of their new business – Caring Transitions of Augusta.

This senior-focused relocation and estate-clearing company serves the Augusta and Aiken area, including Augusta, Evans, Martinez, Grovetown, Appling and the surrounding areas. Caring Transitions' specially-trained professionals handle decluttering, organizing, packing, moving, resettling, in-home estate sales and online auctions, estate clearing and preparing homes for market.

Caring Transitions' services are perfect for managing the many aspects of a senior move, including assisting with the process of downsizing to provide a safer living situation, as well as for busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has moved into assisted care or passed away. All of Caring Transitions' services are customizable, so clients choose the solution that best fits their needs.

"Relocating – and dealing with the estate – is tough, especially when you get older. When I was working in a senior living community, I would get several calls a week where a senior was looking to move into our facility, but they didn't know where to start with their current home. I realized that not everyone has family who can help or who wants to help, which is what led me to Caring Transitions," Andy said. "It's time that this area had a resource like Caring Transitions and I'm looking forward to helping the people in this community."

Andy was born and raised in Augusta and has an extensive background in customer service management. Andy has a Master's Degree in Museum Education from The George Washington University and he has worked in museums, retail establishments, home health and senior living. Rebecca, who is from Hampton, South Carolina, has a Master's Degree in Reading Education from Johns Hopkins University and has been a reading specialist and teacher for the last 18 years. Andy and Rebecca, who have been married for almost five years and have a blended family of four children, moved back to the Augusta area to be closer to family. They also understand what it means to help an older loved one with a life transition.

"When we moved back to this area, we soon realized both of our moms wanted to move to Brandon Wilde in Evans – they were living at home by themselves and it was lonely. When we moved my mom out of her home, my sister drove down from her house several hours away, we'd work all day and then she'd take stuff back to her house to try to sell on eBay. It was a long, labor-intensive process. When Rebecca's mom moved, she and her sister had a very similar experience with their mother's home," Andy said. "Everyone knows someone who has been through a transition like this and I think we can all agree that it would be great to have one company you could call for help. That company is Caring Transitions."

Caring Transitions of Augusta, which is part of the national Caring Transitions franchise, is bonded and insured and all employees are CRT trained and background checked. For additional information, call 706-706-CARE (2273), email ABeard@CaringTransitions.com or visit http://www.CaringTransitionsAugusta.com.

