Local Distillery Partners with Lightspeed POS in COVID-19 Pandemic Response

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightspeed POS, a global technology company, has partnered with Seven Jars Distillery, a Charlotte-based business, to provide much-needed hand sanitizer to over 200 first responder organizations and local businesses. The sanitizer will be delivered free of charge this week in a unique international response by private business, as the North Carolina economy enters its first phase of re-opening.

"Lightspeed POS has been a great technology partner during our pivot to making hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing us to quickly move to online sales and distribution of this product," said Del Ratcliffe, Managing Partner of Seven Jars Distillery. "But when they called us and said they wanted to support our community by donating hand sanitizer, it literally blew us away. How often does a company located in another country do something like that for your local community?"

Hand sanitizer has been a scarce commodity during the dramatic response and fight against the spread of COVID-19. Many first responders are at high risk of exposure, and as more and more small businesses re-open it is critical that products such as Seven Jars Hand Sanitizer is available to keep them safe. Unfortunately, the sudden economic shock to the economy has left many without the budget or means to source and purchase the PPE items that are critical to safe operations.

"Lightspeed is a technology company whose mission focuses on bringing cities and communities to life by powering the small businesses and entrepreneurs that make them successful," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO of Lightspeed. "We realized that a tangible way we can help is by ensuring SMBs and first responders have the hand sanitizer they need to do their jobs safely."

Lightspeed's investment amounts to over $10,000 in retail value of hand sanitizer. The product is being delivered directly to the recipient companies and first responders by Seven Jars Distillery. This saves on shipping costs and allows the investment from Lightspeed to be spread to as many recipients as possible.

ABOUT LIGHTSPEED POS Inc.: Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) is a cloud-based commerce platform powering small and medium-sized businesses in over 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, it's an all-in-one solution that helps restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has offices in Canada, the USA, Europe, and Australia.





For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.com

On social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter

ABOUT SEVEN JARS DISTILLERY: Seven Jars Distillery is a craft distillery located in Charlotte, NC. In addition to hand sanitizer they produce six brands of Spirits including Vodka, Rum and Whiskey. Seven Jars was formed to tell the unique story of Frank and Velma Ratcliffe; the family-run business considers itself fortunate in that in addition to sharing the incredible and adventurous life of these two wonderful people they are also able to distribute some fantastic adult beverages.

For more information contact Del Ratcliffe at del@sevenjars.com or visit online at www.sevenjars.com.

