Local Logic and Black Commercial Real Estate Network Partner to Reimagine the Future of CRE Technology

The leading location insights provider will bring data expertise to the network's vast experience to fuel investment decision-making

MONTREAL, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Local Logic , a location intelligence provider that quantifies location at scale to shape smarter developments and more sustainable cities, today announced a partnership with the Black Commercial Real Estate Network (BCREN). Through this alliance, BCREN members will have access to Local Logic's location data expertise, which leverages 75 billion data points, the largest dataset in the industry, as well as countless proprietary insights.

BCREN is comprised of commercial real estate industry leaders who are instrumental in bringing groundbreaking data solutions to market through their experience and expertise. With Local Logic's support, the BCREN network will be able to better uncover commercial real estate use cases ripe for disruption.

"Innovation and data have always been key drivers to give strategic advantages in real estate investment," said Dustin Sutton, Founder and Manager Director at BCREN. "Through our collaboration with Local Logic, our network will benefit from best-in-class insights that will directly impact their commercial real estate investment and planning strategy."

The mission of BCREN is to provide a community of connection, idea sharing, support, and mentorship for Black members of the commercial real estate industry to increase their voice and presence. Additionally, they connect with schools and youth organizations to provide Black youth with an awareness of the real estate field and professional opportunities within the industry.

"This partnership is an excellent opportunity to forge a two-way channel with BCREN's expansive network. We will be able to provide our proprietary location insights to help shape the future of CRE technology through industry leaders, as well as garner insights that help us develop solutions to address precise pain points that the BCREN network uncovers," said Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO and co-founder at Local Logic.

Local Logic partners with companies both within the residential and commercial industries, providing data about every aspect outside the four walls of a property. Through this approach, the company seeks to provide a more complete picture of an asset's value. For more information on Local Logic's solutions, please visit locallogic.co .

About Local Logic

Local Logic digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers, and governments – delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights capable of creating more sustainable, equitable cities. With more than 75 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses.

