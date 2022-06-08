Local Logic Announces Wellness Score, a New Category in Proprietary Location Ranking

With 18 unique Location Scores, Local Logic users can understand at a glance the "sense of place" anywhere in the U.S. or Canada.

MONTREAL, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Local Logic , a location intelligence provider that quantifies location at scale to shape smarter developments and more sustainable cities, today announced the launch of their eighteenth proprietary Location Score , the Wellness Score. This product, driven by consumer demand for a better quality of life, will help users determine how conducive a location is to wellness.

The industry's first Wellness Score leverages a proprietary model measuring the proximity of wellness amenities, such as healthy restaurants, food, gyms, and farmers' markets, as well as an in-depth analysis of over 250M addresses included in Local Logic's Pedestrian-Friendly and Park Scores. The Wellness Score is part of Local Logic's Location Score API and can be provided separately from other scores. Additionally, many of the points of interest associated with the Wellness Score will be available in our updated Points of Interest API .

"The real estate industry now understands that it is table stakes to consider how a location supports wellness in corporate site selection, home searches, and asset acquisitions. Wellness directly impacts the desirability and value of an asset and a development's positive effect on its surrounding community," said Gabriel Damant-Sirois, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Local Logic. "We know that wellness is an integral part of people's quality of life, but wellness can and should be supported beyond the four walls of an asset, so we see tremendous forward-looking value in adding this new location score offering for our partners."

The Wellness Score offers a unique advantage for commercial real estate investors and developers who work in multifamily, single-family rental, short-term rental, and hospitality spaces. It highlights the strength of an asset by showcasing the activities in the surrounding area and how they contribute to the well-being and experience of residents. In conjunction with Local Logic's other Location scores, investors and developers can understand the desirability of an asset's location when deciding where to invest or build based on their goals for the property.

For consumer-facing residential portals and websites, the Wellness Score highlights the strength of a location by showing how the environment around the property will help home buyers or renters develop or maintain healthy habits with low effort.

To learn more about the Wellness Score, register for Local Logic's upcoming webinar , during which Gabriel Damant-Sirois, co-founder and CPO, and Sara Maffey, Head of Corporate Strategy, will go over various use cases and answer questions from the audience.

About Local Logic

Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers, and governments – delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights capable of creating more sustainable, equitable cities. With more than 75 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses.

