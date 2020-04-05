Local RV dealership is remaining open during the current crisis

MESA, Ariz., April 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hygiene is one of the most important things on people's minds right now. Everyone wants to stay safe and healthy for as long as possible. People are trying to be cautious and remain as protected as possible, but there are times when people need to leave their homes for essential things.

If customers are using this time to work on personal projects or repairs at home, then parts will be needed. Customers may also need repairs or service done that they themselves cannot complete at home. Desert Autoplex is committed to remaining open to service the community as best they can during this time.

The staff at Desert Autoplex is taking the proper precautions and following CDC guidelines to keep people safe and secure. Salespeople and other staff members are regularly sanitizing both the showroom and any cars and vehicles as well. The service center is also still open. Drivers with any questions are encouraged to reach out to the dealership. Desert Autoplex can be reached over the phone at 480-964-2277. There is also a physical location at 2260 E Main St, Mesa, AZ, 85213.

SOURCE Desert Autoplex