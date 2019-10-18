Local Snowmobile Store To Host Annual Avalanche Training Event

MISSOULA, Mont., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Ski-Doo store, Gull Boats & RV, to co-host annual avalanche awareness seminar with MissoulaAvalanche.org at Big Sky Brewing Co. in Missoula, MT on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 6:00PM. The seminar will be led by instructor and snowmobiler, Mike Duffy. This event will be providing backcountry-goers information on the dangers of avalanches and rescue techniques. The seminar will be free to all attendees. Participants are welcome to bring their avalanche gear, including transceiver, shovel, probe, and pack.

Also at this seminar, a BCA Float MTNPro Vest will be raffled off to one lucky winner. Many booths will be present at the event offering additional information and more! Drinks will be available for purchase at Big Sky Brewing Co. during the event which is scheduled to run until around 10:00PM. RSVP is requested for this event, which can be done in person at Gull Boats & RV in Missoula or over the phone at 406.549.6169.

Gull Boats & RV was founded in 1941 in Missoula, MT as a boat manufacturer, and later became the boat, RV, jet ski, and snowmobile shop that you now know and love. Gull Boats & RV is one of the oldest Ski-Doo snowmobile dealers in the U.S. "The experts in outdoor fun since 1941" are very invested in safety techniques and are excited to provide this educational opportunity to the local community for another year!

RSVP: 406.549.6169 or 2601 W. Broadway, Missoula, MT, 59808

For more information: Contact Joe Rector at joe@gbrv.net or 406.240.7515 (ext. 14350).

