Local Trauma Cleanup Company, Crime Scene Cleaners, Shares the Keys to Disinfecting and Sanitizing for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We've been busy answering the concerns of companies and individuals throughout the Kansas City region," says Don McNulty, information and safety director at Kansas City-based Crime Scene Cleaners. "The built environment – where we live and work – are not constructed or arranged to be easily cleaned and sanitized when a pandemic like COVID-19 strikes."

According to Crime Scene Cleaners, most people, even many cleaning companies, do not know how to disinfect properly. "Every disinfectant has a stated dwell time. Back in the day, we called it wet contact time. Most people will purchase sanitizing wipes and wipe down a surface, believing they just sanitized it," McNulty said. "The main issue with wipes is the way they leave dry areas on the surface because people do not pay attention to the topography of their hand. The second problem is the sanitizer evaporates long before the stated dwell time. Therefore, the sanitization process didn't happen."

McNulty told a story of how his mother, during times of colds and flu, would purchase store-brand disinfectant, spray it on all the surfaces and wipe it off immediately, moving on to the next area. "To sanitize correctly, that particular disinfectant had a 45-60 second dwell time. The required dwell time is stated on the label of all disinfectants, only after the stated time elapses may you wipe off the excess," he said.

"COVID-19 is an enveloped virus and is on the lower rung of the microbial hierarchy. In food-prep areas, we use a food-safe disinfectant that does not require a user to rinse or wipe away the product post sanitization. Using such a product goes a long way in keeping the process safe while saving time and money for our clients," McNulty said.

Crime Scene Cleaners, LLC, is a Kansas City-based trauma abatement company established in 1999. The company started with abating and cleaning traumatic death scenes often from suicides and homicides, and has since evolved to include infection-control specialty services for businesses and consumers.

