Local Volkswagen dealership hosts special financing offers on certified pre-owned vehicles for a limited time

ELGIN, Ill., June 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certified pre-owned vehicles are an excellent option for those who are looking to buy an economically-priced ride that still comes with many of the benefits of buying new. These benefits include rigorous quality inspections and warranty coverage. By providing such amenities on its CPO models, a dealership can grant their buyers a remarkable level of peace of mind.

Elgin Volkswagen, a dealership serving Elgin and the entire surrounding area, is currently offering special financing rates for almost its entire certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventory selection. For the remainder of June, customers can enjoy 0% APR financing for 60 months on nearly all CPO Volkswagen models from the dealership. The only CPO vehicles excluded from the 0% financing offer at Elgin VW are 3.0-liter TDI models. Those interested are encouraged to take advantage of the offer quickly, as it's set to expire on June 30.

To take advantage of the CPO financing offers at Elgin Volkswagen, individuals much finance their purchase through Volkswagen Credit. As such, the offer applies only to highly qualified customers. Not all prospective buyers will necessarily qualify for credit approval or the advertised APR. An example payment with 0% APR financing would be a cost of $16.67 for every $1,000 that one finances for 60 months.

Those interested in the special financing rates on certified pre-owned VW vehicles at Elgin Volkswagen are encouraged to head to the dealership website at http://www.elginvw.com. Alternatively, a phone call can be made to 877-797-6424. A final option for prospective customers is to visit the dealership location in person; Elgin VW is located at 2630 Auto Mall Drive, Elgin.

SOURCE Elgin Volkswagen